MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, between Midkiff Road and State Highway 349, will be seeing temporary closures Friday night.

According to a post by TxDOT, the eastbound right main lane will be closed from 8pm to 10pm while the barrier is adjusted. Eastbound traffic will then be shifted to the new detour and the left lane will be closed from 10pm to 6am.

Both eastbound lanes will be open at 6am on Saturday, August 5th.

Drivers are being encouraged to watch for slow moving construction in the work zone.