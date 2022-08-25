MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The eastbound lanes on I-20 between Loop 250 and Midkiff are closed due to a tractor-trailer that caught fire earlier this morning.

The City of Midland says that the fire has since been put out and clean-up crews are working to clear the area. According to the city, no one was injured and they are trying to determine what caused the fire.

For now, drivers are asked to avoid the area until it has been cleared. Drivers should expect traffic delays and plan to take alternate routes until further notice.