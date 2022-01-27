WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Winkler County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to stay clear of Highway 302, about five miles east of Kermit, for the next few hours as law enforcement agencies work to clear the scene of a deadly crash.

WCSO says the crash happened about 7:40 am Thursday morning when two semi-trucks crashed. According to a Facebook post, one person was trapped inside the cab of one of the trucks with a box hauling sand blocking medical personnel from reaching the driver. That driver, who has not been identified, was finally extricated around 9:20 am, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

WCSO has not said what caused the accident, but slick roads and dense fog may have been a factor.