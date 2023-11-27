ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Around a month ago, on October 25th, Acapulco, Mexico was hit with a deadly category five hurricane. Winds during the catastrophic event exceeded 165 miles per house, which destroyed thousands of homes.

We spoke with Juan Hernandez, a resident of Acapulco, to get his story on what it was like during the disaster.

“We were told that a tropical storm would be coming, but nobody thought it would be a hurricane,” says Hernandez. “At 11:15 pm the wind and the rain began. 20 minutes later at 11:35 pm our outside furniture began to blow away from the wind.”

Hernandez has a wife who lives here in Odessa and they both told us that before the hurricane reached shore, they were on FaceTime just as any other night. When Hernandez told his wife he was going to go to bed, that would be the last time she talked with him in the next few days.

“In the morning I got a call from my son, daughter-in-law and nephew asking if we were ok. I did not know what happened at all.” Explains Dr. Shanti Thangham. ” Then I did not hear anything from my husband for the next about two days and that’s when panic started.”

During the experience, Hernandez recalls himself being extremely frightened throughout the night.

Mexican officials claim that 49 died and 58 more are unaccounted for. Civil organizations say the death toll is well above 300. The most urgent situation is garbage collection. With only 40 garbage trucks for the entire city, garbage continues to pile in the city. Health officials fear it could become a health emergency.

If you’re looking to help those victims of Hurricane Otis, head to your local Red Cross.