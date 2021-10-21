Hunting season: What to know as quail and deer seasons arrive

TEXAS (Nexstar)- Fall has arrived in Texas, which means quail and deer season will soon begin.

Quail season is set to begin October 30. Each August Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists travel more than 3,300 miles across the state to survey quail and provide insight to hunters before hunting season arrives. This year, biologists say hunters can expect a moderate season after years of drought and last February’s freeze.

A statewide survey of Bobwhite quail populations showed hunters in South Texas should see a good to very good season, while hunters in other parts of the state may see a below average to fair season. Hunters seeking Scaled quail will see a below average to fair season. Surveys showed a modest bump in numbers in the Panhandle, Edwards Plateau and Rolling Plains, but most regions experienced losses. The most significant year-to-year drop was seen in the Trans-Pecos.

Hunters are allowed 15 Bobwhite, Scaled, and Gambel’s quail per day for a total of 45 birds per day. Quail hunters will need an Upland Game Bird endorsement along with a hunting license. You can read more about those requirements here.

Deer season is set to begin November 6 and Texas Parks and Wildlife says despite the February freeze, hunters should expect a “fantastic season with better than average antler quality”.

As always, mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease sampling and carcass movement restrictions will apply to counties in CWD zones. Any deer harvested in these zones will need to be brought to a check station within 48 hours to be tested. This year, the disease has been found in deer in Lubbock, Hunt, Uvalde, Matagorda, Mason, and Duval counties.

Hunters seeking an affordable place to hunt can purchase an annual permit for use of public lands for $48. This permit gives hunters access to more than a million acres of land. As always, hunters on public lands will need to wear orange blaze gear. Blaze attire must include headgear and must cover your chest and back. Hunters on private lands are also encouraged to wear the bright orange gear for safety.