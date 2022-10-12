ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor.

Not only have Rocko and Apollo been given names by the Humane Society of Odessa, they’ve also been given a fighting chance after they were found severely injured by other dogs on the outskirts of town.

Taylor says this tragic situation sheds light on the darker side of West Texas’s stray dog problem, and serves as a reminder of why it’s so important to spay, neuter, and properly home area dogs.

“The whole situation is terrible but I really want people to see this and understand that this is a serious problem. And the only way we can fix it is if we are all responsible for our own pets,” said Taylor.

Taylor also says the Humane Society of Odessa cares for injured strays on a regular basis and then tries to get them into forever homes, so if you’re looking to add to your family, give them a call.

“It is always better to adopt than shop. And I don’t mean to sound cliché but that’s the truth,” said Taylor.

The Humane Society of Odessa has raised about half of the $4000 needed to cover both dogs’ vet bills. If you’d like to contribute, give them a call or click here.