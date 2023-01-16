MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reflection Ministries in Midland continues to bring awareness to human sex trafficking as the month of January is National Human-Trafficking Awareness Month. The CEO and founder of Reflection Ministries, Lisa Bownds, spoke about why it’s so important to continue to spread awareness.

Bownds described the crime with such anger, “it’s horrific, it’s criminal, it’s heinous, it’s buying and selling people, as if truly they are a cow at a sell barn.”

A survivor herself, Bownds said Texas is one of the worst locations for this crime and the National Human Trafficking Hotline said the same thing, as their statistics show Texas is second behind California with the most state cases in the U.S., and Bownds said she’s seen some of the worst right here in West Texas.

She said, “We have people that have been sold 45 to 60 times a day, for months and weeks and years on end!”

Bownds said it takes much more than just taking someone out of this situation to save them, “It’s not an over night change your clothes, give you a plate of cookies, and pray for you and good luck to you. It is years of understanding that that wasn’t even right.”

Bownds said bringing awareness to this crime and having people lookout for the crime, is the first step to making a change.

“When are we going to stop hiding, because it isn’t going away. Homelessness is not going away, sexual abuse is not going away. It’s not going away, how do we be a part of the solution?” she urged.

She’s glad that more people are bringing awareness to this type of tragedy, and said the fight is never over.

“How do we create self sufficiency for people? How do we now be the group of individuals, a community that teaches, other people how to be us?” she questioned. “How do we equip them, so they’re the ones writing the checks for restorative care for someone else, when they’ve been able to escape? How do we walk that path of healing with them?”

Reflection Ministries is a non profit that houses, clothes, feeds, educates and so much more to survivors of human trafficking and its here in West Texas.

There’s even been a new academy set up for residents. The opportunities include a high school diploma, GED, exploitation curriculum, therapeutic counseling, as well as mentoring and employment skills. Bownds said the doors are always open to anyone who needs help.

If you would like any more information on Reflection Ministries, if you’d like to donate, or volunteer, you can find all the contact information on their website.