STILLWATER COUNTY, Montana (KMID/KPEJ)- In November of 2019, the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office in Montana were alerted by hunters of human remains in a remote area near West Rosebud Lake- those remains went unidentified for several years. Now, with the use of Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy, those remains have been confirmed as those of 63-year-old Michael Moler, of Midland.

Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem said the investigation into Moler’s death is ongoing, however, “no foul play is suspected”.

Moler’s next of kin has been notified about his death.