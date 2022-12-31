MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas on Friday morning.

Around 11:18 a.m. on December 30, officers responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains were, in fact, human and may have been there for an “extended period of time”. MPD said there were no apparent signs of criminal activity in the area.

The remains will be taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for processing. The investigation is on-going, and examiners are working to identify the deceased.