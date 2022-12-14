MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A local organization is going the extra mile for teachers with a Christmas Extravaganza.

Put on by the Midland Education Foundation, more than 1,000 teachers will be given amazing prizes and $70,000 in school supplies, next Monday and Tuesday, the 19th and 20th at the Midland Teacher winter spectacular.

“Different churches, businesses, private foundations and companies have all come together to donate funds. We pull them all together and we purchased needed research resources that Midland teachers are really looking for need to support the work that they’re doing in the classroom; but more importantly, this is an opportunity for our community to come around, teachers, come out, support them, love on them, and tell them thank you for the job that they’re doing and teaching our children,” said Anita Gamertsfelder, Director Midland Education Foundation.

It all takes place from 3-7 both days at the Bush Convention Center Ballroom in Midland and the event organizers are still accepting donations.

“If anyone still wants to donate, we’re just asking for gift cards in the denominations of $10 up to $100. Anywhere here locally in town. We want to also support our local businesses. Those gift cards can be dropped off to the MISD District Service Center at 615 West Missouri. And we will put them in the pool to be given out as door prizes to any teacher in Midland County who comes to this event.” said Gamertsfelder.

Like Anita mentioned, all teachers from Midland are welcome, including those from MISD, charter, and private schools!

“Anybody in Midland who identifies as a teacher if they teach Pre-K up to college, they are welcome to come to this event. They don’t have to be Midland ISD we’re so excited that the Midland community has really come behind this event to support our teachers,” said Gamertsfelder.

Teachers are encouraged to sign-up to attend though. The Midland Education Foundation said none of this would be possible without many organizations who are involved.

“We’ve had industry partners Diamondback, XTO, Endeavor, Atmos Energy, as well as some of the larger congregations in town: First Baptist Church, Stone Gate, Crestview Fellowship, GCR, and the Church of Christ really came out with support not only with donations, but volunteers to help us put this on for our Midland teachers,” said Gamertsfelder.