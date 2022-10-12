ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her new boyfriend. Anthony Mejia, 20, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Another Felony.

According to court documents, on October 9, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building off Highway 191 after multiple people called 911 and reported a disturbance and said they heard a woman screaming “get out”. At the scene, investigators met with Mejia who reportedly said he went to speak to his ex-girlfriend and then pushed her aside and forced his way into the apartment after he saw another man inside. Mejia also admitted he put the new boyfriend in a “choke hold”.

Officers then spoke with the victim who said he was sleeping when Mejia entered the apartment and strangled him. Mejia’s ex said she was also assaulted; she alleged that when Mejia forced his way into her home, he pushed her and twisted her hand causing injury to a finger that she could no longer move. She also said that Mejia did more than just put her new boyfriend in a “choke hold”, she said that he strangled the victim long enough for his face to turn purple and vomit.

Mejia was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $40,000 bond.