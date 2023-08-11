WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In the 2022 season, the Wink Wildcats went undefeated in the regular season to head into playoffs, finishing first in District 5-2A, division 2.

Everything was going great for the Wildcats before falling to the Albany Lions in the regional round of the playoffs, and since then have been patiently waiting to get back on the field.

“I think every team, except for one, in the state of Texas, is using that last loss as a motivating factor for next season,” head coach Brian Gibson said.

That last loss was a painful, heartbreaking one, deep in the playoffs and losing to the eventual state champions.

Senior tight end and defensive end, Creed Frerich said, “It was really heartbreaking because I feel like it was a game we should’ve won but, nothing you can do.”

Now, the Wildcats study their defeat each practice, going as far as to use their stadium’s video board to show highlights from their playoff loss, urging the kids to get angry and motivate themselves this season.

“We’re going to identify what got us beat against Albany,” Coach Gibson said. “We’re going to identify the kind of things that gave us some challenges throughout the season and we’re going to be better about those things, but it’s cliché I know, but we talk to the kids every day about, just be better than you were yesterday.”

Frerich added this loss is always on their minds. “I think about it every day, just knowing it was a game we should’ve won.”

One hindrance on the Wildcat’s upcoming season? Losing ten, key seniors who throughout their time as a wildcat have led Wink to 41 wins in four years, including seven playoff wins.

“We lost a lot of good leaders and it’s going to be a pretty big a pretty big thing to fill in,” said Frerich.

Senior wide receiver and safety, Zachary Yactayo has full faith in his team. “I mean we had a lot of good seniors, but I don’t think it’ll be difficult to fill the shoes, we have a little bit of a different approach, I feel like this year. We have more rotations, not really a lot of the same guys playing both sides of the ball so much.”

For the Wildcats, the first position they’re looking to fill is a big one. Who can replace Kanon Gibson at quarterback?

The senior finished his fourth and final season with the Wildcats with 20 total touchdowns and averaged 97 rushing yards per game.

As of now, Coach Gibson and company are still unsure of who will be the leader on offense, but have some possible starters, and could be looking at a two to three quarterback system. Testing the waters with seniors Jayden Tally and Jeremiah Gallardo.

“They may be playing quarterback one snap and then reliever the next snap or, slot receiver coming in motion getting a jet sweep from the third snap,” Gibson chuckled. “So we’re developing that plan as a staff and trying to get the kids in the right spots to give up the opportunity to have the most success.”

Right now, a leader is crucial for this new Wildcat team.

Frerich added, “I think we need a bigger leadership role. Last year I just felt like we were a little bit separated everywhere.”

And Gibson reiterated, “You know, we lost a great senior class, that had some tremendous leaders but we have a tremendous senior class now.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Wildcats finishing first in their district for the second-consecutive season over McCamey.

Not only that but running back Bryan Wilcox has been selected as the district’s offensive MVP and defensive end Creed Frerich has been selected as the defensive MVP.

The Wildcats kick off their season at home against the Reagan County Owls, on August 25th.