HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is warning the public about leaving vehicles unlocked, as there has been a notable increase in burglary incidents.

Over the last two months, the Police Department says they responded to over 50 reports of auto burglaries involving unlocked vehicles.

Hobbs Police Department is reminding citizens to lock your vehicles, take your belongings, and report any suspicious activity.

If you see anyone suspicious, especially if they are pulling on door handles or peering through car windows, call the police immediately!

The HPD non-emergency number is 575-397-9265, for an emergency, call 911.