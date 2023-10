HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male individual.

The Police Department says he is wanted for questioning, referencing a theft at Rig Outfitters on Turner Street.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact HPD at 575-397-9265 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.