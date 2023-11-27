HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Hobbs Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Alexis Saenz, 20, of Hobbs, who has an active arrest warrant for Homicide by Vehicle, a third-degree felony.

According to a release by HPD, on November 19th, a domestic dispute resulted in severe injuries to Adeja Baca, 19, of Hobbs. Baca was transported to the University Medical Center Hospital in Lubbock, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Saenz, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265. You may also contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.