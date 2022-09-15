BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas.

This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides.

And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy around 50 indoor shops from around Howard County and beyond, as well as 14 different food vendors, a ton of live entertainment, and various competitions with the opportunity to win that prized blue ribbon.

The fair board president says this growing fair is also a great comeback story. He says the fair shut down for a bit in the early 2000s but has come roaring back due to a supportive community.

“I think the community just got prideful knowing what Big Spring has to offer, and came together knowing that we needed to provide something for our families, something where they didn’t have to go out of town. Our sponsors, the local businesses, they’ve seen that need and they want to give back to a community that’s always been good to them,” said Howard County Fair Board President Derek Wash.

And you’ve still got plenty of time to get in on all the fair fun. The Howard County Fair runs through the weekend.