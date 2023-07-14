STERLING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the unknown suspect(s) involved in the theft of a truck last month.

According to a post by the Howard County Crime Stoppers, on June 26th, Sterling County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a ranch, located at 10403 US 87 N., in reference to a vehicle theft. Upon arriving, deputies were informed that sometime between June 20th and June 21st, the unknown suspect(s) appropriated a 1997 Peterbilt Truck Tractor, red in color. The truck has dual short stack exhaust pipes, with a “U Ranch” decal on the cab doors. The truck has an approximate value of $37,000, according to the post.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips.com software and reference the Sterling County case in your tip. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the first person who provides information that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this case. Tippers will remain anonymous, and no caller ID is used.