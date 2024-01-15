BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Following an extensive restoration and renovation, Howard College will be unveiling the Paul B. Adams Music Building during a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Described by the College as a cornerstone of musical development in Howard County, the building was constructed in 1957 and has undergone a comprehensive renovation, made possible by Carol Adams in memory of her family.

“We are excited for our community to see the renovations that have been made to our music building and to help to us thank the Adams family for their generosity,” said Dr. Cheryl Sparks, Howard College President. “This building will not only recognize the impact the Adams family has had on our college and community but will also recognize the many music and piano teachers in this community that played a huge part in promoting music education.”

The Paul B. Adams will pay homage to Paul B. Adams, a former dedicated member of the Howard College Board of Trustees from 1956 to 1973. The College says the building will stand as a testament to his commitment to music, education, and community.

Classrooms, a rehearsal hall, and a piano studio will also bear the names of other members of the Adams family, underlining their impact on the college and the community.

The restoration of the building went beyond structural enhancements, with the college incorporating a tribute to the rich musical history of Howard County. Dedicated practice rooms within the building are named in honor of the historical piano teachers in Howard County, recognizing their contributions to music education in the area.

“As we were designing the renovations in the building, Carol Adams wanted to honor several individuals who helped develop the presence of music education in Howard County,” added Sparks. “It is important for us to keep our musical history in the forefront as our faculty, staff, and students shape music education for the future.”

The event will include a ribbon cutting, donor recognition ceremony, and tours of the building. During the tour, attendees will get the opportunity to see various historical artifacts from the music department that will be on display to showcase the vibrant heritage that has shaped the department over the years.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the open event, beginning at 10am on Thursday, January 17th. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please visit the Howard College website or contact Cindy Smith at csmith@howardcollege.edu or 432-264-5034.