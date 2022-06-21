BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In just a few weeks, Howard College will have a new Hawk Rodeo head coach. Longtime rodeo extraordinaire, Justin Jenkins will replace former head coach Mike Yeater by early next month.

According to a news release, Jenkins brings more than 30 years of rodeo experience to the table and it includes his start in college rodeo while attending Howard College. A Big Spring Graduate and Howard College rodeo team member, Jenkins will take his new position as Hawk Rodeo head coach starting July 1st.

The Executive Vice President, Amy Burchett expressed her thoughts on Jenkins’ new role.

“With Justin’s experience in the arena as well as his leadership experience in the community, he is a great choice to lead our Hawk rodeo team into the future, he has excellent business experience that will also help guide our student-athletes in the classroom as well,” said Burchett.

When he’s not competing in calf-roping, steer-roping, and team roping, Jenkins is the owner and trainer with Jenkins Performance Horses and co-owner with Lone Star Hatters. He has held the position of Assistant Production Supervisor with Conoco Phillips since 2013.

As he heads into his new role, Jenkins’ shared a few words on what it means to be back in the saddle with his alma mater rodeo team.

“I am very honored to be selected as the rodeo coach for Howard College, this opportunity is a dream come true for me and I am ready to step into the arena and continue the legacy and tradition of excellence that is known in Howard College Rodeo.” said Jenkins.