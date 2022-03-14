BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Howard College is doing its part to help the victims displaced by an apartment fire that happened last weekend. If you would like to donate to any of the families impacted, you may drop your donations off in the Howard College cafeteria.

The Bent Tree Apartments at 1 Courtney Place caught fire around 4:00 p.m. on March 12. The fire prompted a city-wide response; crews from Midland County also responded to the fire. It took more than two hours for crews to gain control of the fire and Big Spring Fire Department crews remained at the scene through the night to prevent any additional flare-ups.

One housing unit was destroyed and eight to 10 families were left without a home. Those families were relocated to Howard College as well, where a temporary shelter was set up for them.

Mayor Shannon Thomason said on Saturday that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but preliminary investigation indicates the fire started from a cigarette that was not disposed of properly.