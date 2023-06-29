MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office is urging the public to prioritize safety while enjoying firework displays.

For a memorable and accident-free celebration, the Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding the public of some safety tips:

Leave the firework displays to the professionals. Consider attending public firework displays, organized by licensed professionals, which adhere to strict safety protocols and provide a controlled environment for everyone to enjoy.

Follow local laws and regulations: Fireworks are permitted in the County but are not permitted in the City. Some areas may have restrictions or prohibit the use of fireworks entirely. Always follow these guidelines to avoid legal consequences and ensure public safety.

Purchase Fireworks from reputable sources. If you do choose to have a personal fireworks display, purchase them from reliable and licensed vendors. Avoid purchasing from unauthorized sellers, as they may not meet safety standards, or could be counterfeit.

Read and follow instructions provided with the fireworks carefully. Each firework has specific usage guidelines; failure to adhere to them can result in accidents or injuries.

Designate a responsible adult to handle the fireworks. This individual should know about firework safety and ensure all necessary precautions are taken throughout the display.

Create a safe environment. Select an open, outdoor area away from buildings, trees, and flammable materials to set off fireworks. Ensure there are no obstructions or overhead power lines nearby.

Keep water and safety equipment nearby. Have a bucket of water, a hose, or a fire extinguisher readily available in case of emergencies. This is especially important with the dry weather which has been occurring recently. A first aid kit should also be on hand to address any minor injuries.

Maintain a safe distance: Keep spectators, especially children and pets, at a safe distance from the fireworks display area. A minimum of 30 meters, or 100 feet, is recommended.

Never relight malfunctioning fireworks. If a firework fails to ignite or does not go off, wait at least 20 minutes and then soak it in water before disposing of it properly.

Dispose of fireworks safely: After the fireworks display, carefully collect and soak the remaining fireworks in water before disposing of them in a non-flammable container.

Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind that safety should always be the top priority during any fireworks event.