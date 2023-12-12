ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As we are entering the holiday season, flu cases have risen according to the CDC. But why is it so important, especially right now, to keep yourself healthy? With holidays come gatherings, and with gatherings come germs.

There are a few tips and tricks that you can do to help lower the risk of contracting the flu. Those include covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, staying home if you are not feeling well, and receiving a flu shot.

But just because you get the flu shot doesn’t mean that you are entirely protected, says Dr. Ikemefuna Okwuwa, the Program Director and Assistant Professor at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

“I think a lot of people have that misconception that if I get the shot, I can’t get the flu and that’s not what happens. When you get the flu shot what it does is to help your body prepare to fight the infection if and when you do get it,” said Okwuwa.

If you are looking to get you flu shot, you can head to your local pharmacy or physician. Most health care insurance companies will cover the costs for you.