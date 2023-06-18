PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With temperatures in the triple digits already here in the Permian Basin, and the Summer Solstice rapidly approaching, it is important to remember to keep children and pets safe from the heat.

Ector County Health Department says the following about animals in cars during hot weather:

Animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes

Cracking the windows does not help, as the inside of a car still gets dangerously hot

Pets should be left at home during hot weather

If you see a pet in an unattended vehicle, do not leave until the problem is resolved

The National Weather Service says that leaving pets, children, and even adults in a hot car can become dangerous really quickly. The younger the child, the more severe the effects become due to their bodies not having developed the ability to efficiently regulate its internal temperature.

According to NWS, an average of 38 kids die each year by being left in an unattended vehicle, with 88% of those children being ages 3 and under. 54% of those children were forgotten by their caregiver.

While the NWS website only shows 8 deaths in 2023 so far, 2022 had a reported 33 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths, with 2018 and 2019 both having 53 deaths.

People of all ages should drink plenty of water, avoiding strenuous activities, wear light clothing, and find air conditioning during days with extreme heat.