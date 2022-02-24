MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier today, President Biden made an announcement that he will place severe sanctions on Russia for what he calls an unprovoked and unjustified attack. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now creating concern about the effects this could have on the U.S.’s oil industry.

West Texas has a huge role in the oil industry across the U.S.

Michael Lozano with the Permian Basin Petroleum Association said West Texas already has a huge role in the oil industry across the U.S., is actually leading the nation in oil production and could easily supply the U.S. and it’s allies if foreign oil imports no longer exist.

“There is certainly some importation of foreign oil, but there’s no question that the Permian Basin can produce the oil that America needs and our allies,” added Lozano.

Lozano emphasized that the Permian Basin already produces just under half of the nations oil supply alone.

“I think it’s pretty clear that with the Permian Basin producing about 45% of all of the nations crude and 1/3 of it’s natural gas, there’s an opportunity to really step up.”

Russia only imports about 7% of the U.S. oil supply and while that number may seem small, it definitely makes a difference. Lozano said the Permian Basin has the opportunity to step up and be the nations top oil producer, and help the nation reduce it’s dependence on foreign oil imports.

“This is an opportunity for the Permian to continue to produce as it has historically in helping to ensure that American needs are met from domestic oil and gas production,” added Lozano.

He said the nation can let Russia make the decision for American energies futures, or the U.S. can make it’s own decision to depend on areas like the Permian Basin.

Lozano stated, “There’s no question, the Permian Basin is America’s oil field and at the end of the day, our energy future in the United States can be dictated by Russian oligarchs in Moscow, or by freedom loving, peace loving Americans here in Midland.”

Right now the situation with Russia and Ukraine is ongoing, but if foreign oil imports do stop from Russia, organizations like the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, hope the Permian Basin can rise to the occasion.