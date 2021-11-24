How local residents plan on spending Thanksgiving this year

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thanksgiving weekend is here! For many people, Thanksgiving looked a lot different last year because of the pandemic. We spoke to several people in the Basin, that say this year they hope the holidays bring back some sense of normalcy.

Whether you’re hitting the road or carving Turkey at home, people we spoke to say that they’re just thankful to be celebrating the holiday with their loved ones.

Ember Renteria, one of the viewers we spoke to, shared that she was able to get some time off of work and bring in the Thanksgiving weekend with her family this year.

“We traveled from Fort Stockton to be here with my sister, I mean it’s a short drive but still it was a drive and we just want to have fun for today and my birthday and celebrate Thanksgiving,” says Renteria

Many Texans we spoke to said that this was a rough year, but are glad to be surrounded by family for the holidays