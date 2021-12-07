How local law enforcement are advising shoppers to stay safe this holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The holidays are here and law enforcement agencies are asking the public to keep an eye out for sticky-fingered thieves who have an eye for your Christmas gifts this year.

“It doesn’t matter what time of day it is or night crime is 24 hours,” says Midland Crimestoppers Executive Director.

‘Lock or Lose it’ is what the MCSO Community Relations Officer told us when advising people to keep their valuables and vehicles safe during the holidays.

“I couldn’t tell you how many vehicles are being broken into and during this time of the season that’s all it’s about it’s about people breaking into easy…it’s all about an opportunity,” says Sergeant Edelmira Subia at MCSO.

According to police more than 500 burglaries took place in midland this year and with the holidays here, that number is expected to go up.