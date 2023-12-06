ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The holidays are a fun, but often expensive time of year. Fortunately, saving money can be as simple as following a few energy-conscious lighting tips.

“There’s all of those decorations you have to put up around the house and when you add all of that up, there’s a significant increase in electricity consumption in the winter,” said Don Whaley, President of OhmConnect Energy.

This is especially true when using outdated lights. Buying new holiday lights can be an expensive addition to your holiday shopping, but tossing out the old and embracing the new can lead to significant savings.

“LED…it is massively different between that and incandescent lights,” Whaley said.

The Department of Energy says that LED light strings use at least 75% less energy than regular incandescent lights and last up to 25 times longer.

“It’s going to take about 38 watts an hour to run LED light and take about 1,900 watts an hour to run incandescent lighting, so the difference is huge,” Whaley said.

When deciding on what lights to purchase, it’s important to make sure you’re getting what you pay for, so always look for government and industry approved energy saving logos.

“Your energy bills will thank you for it,” Whaley said.

Besides being energy efficient, Whaley said LED holiday lights offer other advantages as well: