Composite image of shooting stars with a silhouette of a small tree during the 2015 Perseid Meteor Shower. (Getty)

(KMID/KPEJ) – With the Perseid meteor shower peaking late Saturday night, many may be wondering what causes meteor showers and why we see them from Earth.

According to NASA and National Geographic, meteors are categorized into three categories:

Meteoroids are the “space rocks” in space, ranging in size from dust grains to small asteroids.

Meteors are when the meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burns up, causing it to look like a fireball or “shooting star.” These are what we see when observing a meteor shower.

Meteorites are when the meteor survives reentering the atmosphere and hits the ground.

NASA describes a meteor shower as a dramatic increase in the amount of meteoric material falling in one day, usually occurring when Earth passes through the trail of debris left by a comet.

Scientists estimate about 48.5 tons of material falls on Earth every day, almost all of which is vaporized in the atmosphere. This produces what most call “shooting stars.”

Meteor showers are typically named after a star or constellation, most famously the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks in August every year. Each meteor within the Perseid meteor shower is a tiny piece of the Swift-Tuttle comet, which swings by the Sun every 135 years.

More information about meteor showers and the types of meteors can be found on the NASA website or the National Geographic website.