ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly sent inappropriate messages and made plans to meet to an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl from Odessa. Nathan Blake Bernier, 46, of Houston, has been charged with two felony counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

According to an affidavit, last year an undercover agent began posing as a 14-year-old girl on an application called AntiLand. AntiLand describes itself as an anonymous and secure group chat messenger app that helps you mask your secret identity so you can make friends online.

On December 4, 2023, the undercover agent received a message from an unidentified user named “Nate”; that user was later identified as Bernier. During a conversation between the two, the agent told Bernier that she was 14, to which Bernier reportedly replied, “Honestly, age doesn’t make a bit of difference to me at all, I actually enjoy chatting with people your age.” Bernier then told the agent that he was 46 and the two exchanged phone numbers and began texting outside of the app.

In those text messages, investigators said that Bernier sent multiple unsolicited photos of his genitals and inappropriate messages of a sexual nature to someone he believed was a young teenager. Then, on December 7, the agent requested a photo of Bernier’s face, which was matched to his driver’s license and social media images to confirm his identity.

The conversation then turned to swimming and Bernier asked the presumed minor if she knew how to swim. When the agent said no, Bernier said he would teach the child because he had been coaching swimming for more than 20 years. He then allegedly said, “I might teach you some other things at the same time…bathing suits are typically very, very easy access.”

Bernier then told the agent about sexual things he would do if they ever met in person. During that conversation, Bernier also confirmed again that he believed he was talking to a minor child; according to investigators, he said he knew the teen had never had a job because she was only 14.

Then, Bernier allegedly told the agent that he didn’t have any plans for the weekend, and he said he wanted to meet the teen at a hotel in Odessa that had a swimming pool available for the planned swimming lessons. On December 8, Bernier sent one final message about trying to find a hotel room in Odessa but never showed up for the meeting.

On December 20, investigators requested a warrant for Bernier’s arrest, and he was taken into custody in Houston on December 22. Bernier was then transported to Ector County for booking on December 30; he’s since been released from custody on a combined $50,000 bond.