Housing market in West Texas sees an influx of buyers

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The housing market is heating up across West Texas, especially here in the Basin.

Local realtor Chris Beckett with Pine and Beckett Realtor group says this might be the best time to purchase a home.

Family-owned and operated Pine and Beckett Realtor group has been helping Texans find their dream home for more than 60 years. Beckett tells us that he’s seen an increase of people moving to the area, causing the housing market to see a major boom.

“1,000 houses are active in Midland right now and 567 houses in Odessa are for sale right now,” says Beckett.

While the housing market is hot, this might be the best time to snag your forever home off the market.

“Once the jobs start coming into this area you’re gonna start seeing this influx of people coming in which is gonna drive the sales through the roof,” says Beckett.

According to Beckett, having strong communication between the buyer and their agent can make all the difference when closing on a home.

“The agent is key for your success on the purchase of the house.”

Beckett tells us that the housing market will continue to see a rise in sales over the next several months, on into next year.