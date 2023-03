MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two families were displaced early this morning after a house fire in Midland.

According to the City, around 2:20 a.m., crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a fire in the 500 block of S Calhoun Street after a fire broke out in a home. The fire then spread to a house to the south. Both homes were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the families displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.