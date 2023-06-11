MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With southern parts of West Texas having a heat advisory for Monday afternoon, and into the early evening, and much of West Texas receiving 100 degree days for the week, it is important to stay safe and hydrated.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year, according to National Weather Service.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable, as their bodies aren’t able to adapt to the heat as much as adults are.

Older adults, especially those who have pre-existing conditions, take certain medications, living alone, or with limited mobility, can experience adverse effects due to the heat.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to experience serious health problems during a heat wave.

Pregnant women are also at a higher risk, as extreme heat has been associated with adverse birth outcomes.

The National Weather Service recommends these tips during hot days:

Limit time spent outdoors during the hottest part of the day

Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning

Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty

Wear lightweight, light colored, loose-fitting clothing

Look before you lock! Make sure you don’t leave any children or animals in the car when you get out.

Kids who play in cars or wander outside and get into a car can die in 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. 33 children were reported dead in hot cars in 2022.

More information can be found on the NWS website.