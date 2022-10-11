MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week on a warrant after investigators said he allegedly wrote more than $16,000 worth of hot checks to purchase vehicles from a local company. Robert Danny Smith Jr., 47, has been charged with Theft by Check.

According to a complaint filed by the Midland County District Attorney Hot Check Division, starting on November 11, 2021, and continuing on November 19 and December 16 of that year, and again in January of 2022, Smith wrote checks totaling $16,350 to an auto business to purchase cars; those checks were then returned by the bank unpaid because if insufficient funds. Investigators said they sent notices to Smith last December and finally spoke with him at the end of last year and told him that with fees, he owed more than $16,600 to the business.

Smith initially stated his check book had been stolen and that he wasn’t the one who had written the bad checks; however, he later admitted he did write the checks and made promises to pay but did not follow through.

In February, Smith reportedly stopped responding to calls and in August, investigators requested a warrant to arrest him. According to arrest records, he was taken into custody on October 7 and was later released on an unknown bond.