Hospital leaders say census numbers heading in right direction

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. Both hospitals say they haven’t seen numbers this low in weeks.

As of Tuesday, MCH reported it is caring for 49 patients with the virus. 14 of those patients are ventilated. The patients range in age from 31 to 93. MCH says all but six of the patients in its care are from Odessa. ORMC said it is caring for 15 patients with the virus, four of those patients are on a ventilator.

“We’ve always seen this disease process go up and down, ebb and flow,” said ORMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan. “So, we peaked, and we are on our way down again. I couldn’t have said that comfortably a couple of weeks ago, but I can probably say that comfortably now.”

Saravanan says the medical community will continue to monitor different variants across the world, but says so far, none of the identified variants have caused an escalation in hospitalizations, and thus, have not caused hospital officials to worry.

However, hospital leaders are still urging caution, especially as we head into holidays and people start to gather in their homes to celebrate.