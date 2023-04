Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Hospice of Midland explained the importance of obtaining a medical power of attorney. While the conversation may be difficult, waiting until you are in the back of an ambulance is too late.

You should start having these discussions while you are able to to ensure your final wishes are fulfilled to your liking. We took an in-depth look at how to obtain power of attorney, how to start the conversation and other tips to ensure your legal affairs are in order.