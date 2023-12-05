ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for a magical way to enjoy the Christmas lights with your loved ones this year? The Junior League of Odessa will once again host a viewing event to remember with horse-drawn carriage rides through Emerald Forest.

The rides will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. December 7 through the 9. Private carriages begin at $150 for a four-person ride, $200 for a 6-person ride, and $375 for a 12-person ride. Tickets can be purchased here.

Since the carriage rides began in 2017, homeowners in Emerald Forest have decked their homes in the most spectacular light displays in Odessa and it’s an experience you won’t want to miss- and all for a good cause. All proceeds from the event will be poured back into the community to help those in need.

The Junior League of Odessa is a nonprofit volunteer organization that gives back to the community in a number of ways including grants, community assistance funds, partnering with community organizations, and launching initiatives that address childhood poverty. The Junior League is composed of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving Odessa through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.