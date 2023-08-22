BUDAPEST, Hungary (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High graduate Bryce Hoppel advanced through a physical preliminary 800-meter run in the World Athletics Championship track and field meet to advance to the semifinals.

Hoppel finished second in his heat with a time of 1:45:56. The semifinal race is Thursday, Aug. 24 at 1:50 p.m. CST and if he advances past that, the World Championship final is Saturday, Aug 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Hoppel, also a University of Kansas alumni, is the back-to-back United States champion in the 800 meter and is ranked eighth in the world in his event.