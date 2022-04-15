PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grab your Easter baskets and get outside! If you’re looking for something to do this Easter weekend, we’ve got you covered.

There are plenty of Easter-themed events happening right here in the Basin for all ages to enjoy.

Here are a few events that are taking place in Odessa:

-A special two-eared guest will make an appearance at this year’s Spring Fling Egg Hunt hosted by the Odessa Parks and Recreation Department. The egg hunt takes place on Saturday at Sherwood Park from 10 am – 12 pm and it’s free to the public.

-Did some “bunny” say prizes? Downtown Odessa Egg Hunt presented by Copper Key Realty and other sponsors is allowing people of all ages to take part in the fun from April 8th to the 16th! Participating businesses in Downtown Odessa have eggs filled with goodies, some even contain prizes like spa packages, TVs, and more. Eggs are limited.

-Take pictures with the Easter bunny! Odessa Marriott is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Barrel & Derrick restaurant. For reservations call 432-653-5803

Here are a few events that are taking place in Midland:

-Hop on over to the tall city for Midland’s Largest Egg Hunt sponsored by Thriving United and Whataburger. With 6,000 eggs filled with treats and a day worth of family-friendly activities, this event has enough fun for everyone. This event is on Sunday at 2:30 pm and is being held at 100 N Colorado St, Midland, TX 79701(across the street from Centennial Plaza).

-Get your baskets ready for the Midland County Fair Easter Egg Hunt in partnership with Midland Downtown Farmers Market. This event is on Saturday at 10 am, and it all takes place on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest. Kids will get to search through more than 5,000 eggs placed across the museum lawn.

-Fun for every “bunny”, head on over to Pioneer Park park for the Easter Bash! A free event hosted by First United Methodist Church in Midland. From music, jumpers, and Easter eggs filled with goodies –This event has a little bit of everything for all ages to enjoy.

Hoppy Easter weekend!