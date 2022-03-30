ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Easter is less than a month away which means it’s time to grab your Easter baskets and get outside! The City of Odessa is hosting its annual Spring Fling Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16th.



From free candy to fun prizes, the egg hunt has a number of free activities for kids to enjoy. Local sponsors like the Warbirds West Texas Football, Viviana S. Pando from JPS Realty Group, First Basin Credit Union, and La Caliente 101.3 radio will be in attendance.



The egg hunt kicks off at 10 am and will wrap up at 12 pm. This is a free event and open to the public.