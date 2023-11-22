Our 2023 winner was Lisa Bownds- she helps victims of human trafficking in the Basin through her work at Reflections Ministries.

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Here at KMID ABC Big 2 and KPEJ FOX 24, we are thankful for the Remarkable Women in our lives, and we know you are thankful for the women in your lives- here’s a chance to honor those women this Thanksgiving and beyond.

We want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, KMID ABC Big 2 and KPEJ FOX 24 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month—it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named the Permian Basin’s Remarkable and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

If you want to nominate the remarkable woman in your life, you may do so here. Nominations will remain open until November 30.