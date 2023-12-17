MIDLAND, Texas(KMID/KPEJ)- Chris Reudelhuber is a former Marine providing mental health services through his 501-C3, Project2Fourteen. Project2Fourteen was established in 2022, providing Veterans with outdoor therapy programs where they educate veterans on how to guide, outfit and eventually lead a program on their own. The programs are free and open to all veterans and at the end they are allowed to keep all of the gear provided to them.

Chris says, “One of the reasons we started this is we saw the value in the outdoor therapy for vets transitioning, vets that just landed here that don’t really know of things to do around here and kind of just a way for them to connect and build a veterans community on their own.” This is all in effort to build a sense of community amongst vets in the Permian Basin.

Chris was nominated for Hometown Hero by his co-worker Roy Dobbins. Dobbins said, “So I nominated Chris for the work he is doing in the community, he’s selfless, he’s saving lives. Taking people on these trips that they do. Build that camaraderie. Its priceless.” Making a safe space for men with similar backgrounds to voice their thoughts and feelings is priceless. If you or someone you know is interested in Project2Fourteen.