RANKIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – John Bell is a paramedic and EMS Director for Rankin County Hospital District EMS, he is also on the fire department in Monahans and their EMS service. He goes above and beyond for the people in the West Texas area. He puts the people before himself. We got a chance to give him recognition for all the hard work he does in the community.

“We’re here to help the community. Ensuring that the EMS is available for the rural community here and all of Upton county. The ambulance service in this community helps a lot” said Bell. The EMS service is the difference for life and death for those that do need their services.

John also oversees the staff to ensure they have what they need to be successful. Bell credits his success to upper management, “Ensuring that the ambulances are response ready and that the crews are taking care of their business. The hospital board here for sure and our CEO John Hornton anything we need we are able to get.”