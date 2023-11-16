WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – “You know, you can’t give up, you cannot give up. Because there is something better out there. I mean, I found it here a lot of people might not, but a lot of people will,” said Buddy Garmon.

Our news station has spoken with three local organizations working to house, feed, and help people who are homeless. Now we’re hearing from some locals who are experiencing it firsthand.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) counted around 582,000 Americans experiencing homelessness in 2022.

We sat down with three locals who now help out at Breaking Bread Ministries in Midland. Buddy Garmon has been helping there for a few weeks.

“I mean, this morning…they took me out to go feed breakfast to the homeless, and I’m one of them. The kindness that they showed me, (at) my lowest…I gave away (that same kindness) this morning. And that right there speaks volumes to the heart,” said Garmon. “I mean, a simple kindness, a biscuit, biscuit with sausage, something to drink, some coffee, goes a long way. And that’s what I’ve learned, you know, is needed. Especially here…a little kindness, a little faith, a little hope.”

He says he lost his way after his mother died.

“I lost it. And I went to drugs and ingested anything I could drink, anything I could. I’ve been trying it my way my whole life…and why not give God a chance,” said Garmon. “I decided, man, I got two choices either here or the streets. So I decided to give a little bit back just a little bit, you know, I’m not giving anywhere near what they gave me. I mean, it gave me hope, they gave me a chance. And that’s why I’m here.”

Monty Roberts is another Texan who has been helped with the services at Breaking Bread Ministries. He ended up homeless after a work accident led him down the wrong path, he said.

“I used to be a welder. I worked. And I broke my hip several years ago,” said Roberts. “And I got involved in a lot of things that I’m not proud of. They helped me get, you know, get back on, get back on the right, right path and everything”

Tyrell Goldsberry has been involved with this organization for a year now.

“So I guess I wasn’t planning on being in Midland, I kind of got stuck here through…unfortunate events. And I ended up homeless for the first time in my life. And I’m 31,” said Goldsberry. “And I’ve lived a relatively good life, I’ve never had to go through hard things. So it was a big slap in the face and a humbling experience for me.”

He says he’s experienced the closest thing to family since moving to West Texas.

“And if it wasn’t for this place, you know, I come here every day. They pray for us. They speak about God. And it’s a family feeling. They feed us every day. They have consistent people who come and support them and help them. I’m learning to be one of them,” said Goldsberry. “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know probably wouldn’t make it, where would I eat every day? Where would I find support? You know?”

He says multiple organizations in West Texas have helped him get back on his feet. He credits a big part of that to Mrs. Shirley at Breaking Bread.

“Ever since she (came) into my life, I have a job that I want…she helped me,” Goldsberry said.

These Midlanders offered some advice for those who have struggled with homelessness.

“Don’t go going out with the wrong crowd. Don’t be doing stupid stuff. And find, find a church home at church, find a church home, and don’t hang out with the wrong crowd. Just the old saying…just do the right thing. That’s all,” said Roberts.

“You know, it’ll be okay. You’ll get through it. God’s put certain things in your life for a reason,” said Goldsberry.