ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he threatened a woman with a knife earlier this week. William Arnett, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Public Intoxication.

According to court records, on May 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the intersection of 7th Street and Lettie Lee after a woman called 911 to report she’d been threatened by an unknown man wielding a knife. The victim said the suspect, later identified as Arnett, approached her while she was pulling weeds and began cussing at her and threatening her.

Officers stated they later found Arnett walking towards 8th Street. When police approached, Arnett reportedly placed his knife on the ground but remained “belligerent” when dealing with the police. According to an affidavit, Arnett smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech at the time of his arrest.

Arnett was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Wednesday on a combined $25,312 bond.