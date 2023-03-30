New Way Christian Academy located in Odessa is a homeschool co-op that is offering a second chance to troubled youth. “We try to get kids that need a second chance or kids that just don’t fit into the school system” said Coach Sam.

Through religion, basketball and patience Coach Sam builds relationship with each student to help them become the best version of themselves. This is accomplished through daily devotions, prayers and study hall. His outreach is also extended past the classroom and basketball court but also towards the student’s home life. He acts as more than a coach but also a pastor, mentor, discipliner and nurturer.

Coach Sam is excited for what is to come and looks forwards to seeing his students grow into the young women and men he always knew they could be.