MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of trying to steal from a local hardware store.

According to a Facebook post, around 4:19 p.m. on December 14, the man and woman attempted to steal around $648 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. The two were confronted by police in the parking lot, but they were able to get away in a white Jeep Compass, license plate unknown.





Anyone who recognizes the pair pictured above is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211214035. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.