PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Buying a home can be an intimidating experience especially in the Basin where home prices are often influenced by the ebb and flow of the energy industry.

“The oil field it affects the housing market totally out here. So normally jobs go up and down with the oil price. Whenever oil prices are up people are moving in, they are looking for places to live. That the main factor driving up home prices and home sales,” said Kendrick

Right now, home prices are quite high and it can be hard to find a home for sale listed below $200,000. Those still saving to purchase a home are finding it difficult to save, as rent prices are also increasing due to the supply and demand of the oil field.

While the market does fluctuate based on the oil field this should not discourage potential buyers. There are tons of programs out there for first-time home buyers as well as first responders, teachers and military.

If you are interested in buying a home reach out to a local agent for assistance.