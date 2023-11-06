MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Raul Garcia, a Holy Cross Catholic High School senior, advanced to the All-Region and All-State choir competition after participating in the Texas Private School Music Educators Association auditions in late October.

“I’m very proud of Raul with all his hard work and making time outside of school to learn his pieces. Congratulations to Raul for this accomplishment. He represents Holy Cross so well.” says Carla Hernandez, Holy Cross Music Teacher.

According to a release from the Holy Cross High School, there are three parts to the audition:

The student first selects their vocal part.

Then, the student learns the same song and audition cuts as the other competitors, within two months.

Finally, the student submits a recording of their piece to be judged.

Holy Cross says this is a blind competition and judges do not see the student, they only hear the recording.

“Raul continues to amaze us with his beautiful voice! He is a humble young man who has been blessed with an amazing talent. We are so proud of him.” Carolyn Gonzalez, Head of School, praises, “Congratulations to Raul on a job well done!”

Raul competed in the Bass 1 category. In a region that stretches from El Paso, to Amarillo, to Fort Worth, there are only 35 Bass 1 vocalists chosen for All-Region choir. The top 16 of those vocalists compete for the All-State choir, with two other regions. Garcia placed 15th and will be advancing to compete for a spot in the All-State choir on November 6th.