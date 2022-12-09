MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum in Midland is inviting everyone across the Permian Basin to come out and celebrate the holidays.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 17th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum, located at 1412 West Ohio Avenue.

The museum will be decorated for Christmas and will be hosting a variety of fun activities for the whole family, including a bounce house, Christmas arts and crafts, Letters to Santa, pony rides, museum tours, hot chocolate, a silent auction, and of course a visit from Santa Clause himself!