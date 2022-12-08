Holiday Post Hours in Permian Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The United States Postal Service will be extending hours at different Post Offices across the nation this year to make the holidays a bit more convenient for customers.

A list of dates and services provided by local Post Offices is as follows:

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Local Post Offices will be open.

Blue Collection Boxes: Mail may be picked up earlier than usual. Drop off your mail before noon.

Regular mail will be delivered.

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) & Monday, December 26 (Christmas Holiday Observed)

Local Post Office locations will be closed.

Blue Collection Boxes: Mail will not be picked up.

Regular mail will not be delivered.

Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered.

Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Local Post Offices will be open.

Blue Collection Boxes: Mail may be picked up earlier than usual. Drop off your mail before noon.

Regular mail will be delivered.

Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) & Monday, January 2 (New Year’s Day Holiday Observed)

Local Post Office locations will be closed.

Blue Collection Boxes: Mail will not be picked up.

Regular mail will not be delivered.

Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered.

Even during extended hours, the Post Office will still provide customers with full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. To find out more details on what hours your local Post Office will keep during holiday extended hours, please be sure to visit www.usps.com to find your location’s hours or call your local Post Office to learn more.